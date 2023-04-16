Killing of Atiq Ahmed as heinous as Umesh Pal murder case: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody in Prayagraj raises serious questions over the style of functioning of the Uttar Pradesh government.

It would be better if the Supreme Court takes cognisance of this "extremely serious and worrisome" incident, which is being discussed across the country, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

In a series of tweets, she said, "Now, instead of 'rule of law by law' in Uttar Pradesh, how appropriate is it that it becomes 'encounter Pradesh'? Something to think about. The shooting dead of Atiq Ahmed, who was brought from Gujarat jail and his brother Ashraf, who was brought from Bareilly jail last night in Prayagraj, in police custody, is just as heinous as the Umesh Pal murder case. It raises serious questions on the law and order of the UP government, and its style of functioning."