Killing of cow vigilante sparks protests and clashes in Mathura

The killing of a cow vigilante in Mathura on Saturday triggered protests and clashes, with demonstrators blocking a national highway and later pelting stones at police.

Navjivan reported that the victim, identified as Chandrashekhar, was reportedly run over by a vehicle allegedly used by cattle smugglers near Navipur village under the Kosi Kalan police station area. He was known locally as “Farsa Wale Baba” in the Braj region.

Following the incident, a large number of locals and cow vigilantes gathered on the Chhata stretch of the highway, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. The protest led to a major traffic jam stretching several kilometres.

Police and administrative officials reached the scene in an attempt to disperse the crowd and restore order. However, tensions escalated, and some protesters began throwing stones at security personnel.