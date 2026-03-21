Killing of cow vigilante sparks protests and clashes in Mathura
Man allegedly run over by cattle smugglers; stone-pelting and police action follow highway blockade
The killing of a cow vigilante in Mathura on Saturday triggered protests and clashes, with demonstrators blocking a national highway and later pelting stones at police.
Navjivan reported that the victim, identified as Chandrashekhar, was reportedly run over by a vehicle allegedly used by cattle smugglers near Navipur village under the Kosi Kalan police station area. He was known locally as “Farsa Wale Baba” in the Braj region.
Following the incident, a large number of locals and cow vigilantes gathered on the Chhata stretch of the highway, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. The protest led to a major traffic jam stretching several kilometres.
Police and administrative officials reached the scene in an attempt to disperse the crowd and restore order. However, tensions escalated, and some protesters began throwing stones at security personnel.
In response, police carried out a baton charge to disperse the gathering. Several people were reported injured during the unrest and were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated and later discharged.
Authorities said one suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing, while others fled the scene. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the remaining accused, with checkpoints set up in surrounding areas.
Officials added that the arrested individual is being questioned and that further arrests are expected soon. Police have also recorded video footage of the incident as part of their investigation.
Protesters have warned of further demonstrations if the remaining suspects are not apprehended quickly, raising concerns about continued tension in the area.
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