Kin of IIT-Khargapur student blame institute for his suicide

A day after a fourth-year student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room, his parents on Thursday held a section of the institute's faculty responsible for their son's apparent suicide.

They alleged that K. Kiran Chandra was forced to take the extreme step owing to "unnecessary" pressure by the faculty.

This morning, the victim's father and uncle arrived at the university from their home state Telangana and claimed that Kiran was under tremendous pressure from a section of the faculty over completion of a project within a specific period.

"The institute authorities could have informed us if Kiran was lagging somewhere. Unable to bear the pressure, our son resorted to the extreme step," the victim’s father said.