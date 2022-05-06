'Kindly don't patronise us, we know what to do': Amb Tirumurti to Dutch envoy over India's abstention in UNGA

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has told the Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UK that "Kindly don't patronise us," New Delhi "knows what to do" when the Dutch envoy said India should not have abstained in the UN General Assembly on Ukraine.



On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.



Since January this year, India has abstained on procedural votes and draft resolutions in the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council that deplored Russian aggression against Ukraine.



Kindly don't patronise us, Ambassador. We know what to do, Tirumurti said in response to a tweet by Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Karel van Oosterom.