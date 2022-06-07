Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams poor condition of roads in Bengaluru

The incessant rains have made the life of vehicle owners and pedestrians difficult in Bengaluru.



The arterial roads which are dug for various civic works are not being repaired. The potholes have resulted in several deaths in Bengaluru, triggering public outrage.



Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had spoken about the pathetic condition of Bengaluru roads earlier as well.



Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is setting deadlines for filling potholes in the city but the authorities have miserably failed to ensure pothole-free roads.



The authorities have not ensured pothole-free roads in spite of repeated warnings from the Karnataka High Court.



The state government is preparing to host the prestigious Global Investors Meet in November 2022 and the people are hoping that the condition of roads will improve.