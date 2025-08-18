Kishtwar cloudburst: 75 victims admitted in GMC Jammu; one dies, 4 still critical
Government Medical College operated 24 of the 75 patients and one of them, Ashok Kumar (35), died on 16 August, data reveals
In the wake of the devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar’s Chisoti village, 75 injured people were admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu, where one patient has since died and four others remain in critical condition, hospital authorities said on Sunday, 17 August.
According to official data, 11 bodies and one body part were also brought to the hospital mortuary. After medical formalities, the remains were handed over to the families.
The tragedy struck on 14 August when a massive cloudburst hit Chisoti — the last motorable village on the route to the Machail Mata temple — leaving 61 people dead, over 100 injured, and at least 50 missing. Most of the victims were devotees.
Patient status at GMC
Of the 75 patients admitted:
24 underwent surgery
1 patient (Ashok Kumar, 35, of Samba district) died on August 16
47 remain admitted, including 4 critical
20 have been discharged
3 absconded
4 left against medical advice
Patient demographics:
54 adults, 21 minors
50 patients from Jammu
6 each from Samba, Kishtwar, Udhampur
3 from Reasi, 1 from Doda, 2 from Uttar Pradesh, 1 from Chandigarh
Of the 11 bodies brought to GMC:
7 were from Jammu
1 each from Samba, Rajouri (J&K), Jharkhand, and Odisha
GMC response
GMC principal Dr. Ashutosh Gupta praised the “tireless and compassionate” efforts of doctors, nurses, and support staff, who began emergency care as soon as ambulances arrived on Thursday night.
“Without losing a minute, patients were rushed to the triage room and treatment started immediately. Split-second decisions saved lives,” Gupta said.
He highlighted the nursing staff’s role, noting that many injured were not only treated but also cleaned of mud and debris, clothed, and emotionally supported.
“There were children who arrived alone and terrified, people who had lost loved ones. Our nurses adopted them like family — some were seen personally feeding injured children or sponging off debris,” he added.
Gupta emphasised that no patient had to be referred elsewhere, as GMC provided complete medical expertise, along with a clean and supportive environment for both patients and their families.
With PTI inputs
