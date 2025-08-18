Kishtwar cloudburst: 75 victims admitted in GMC Jammu; one dies, 4 still critical

In the wake of the devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar’s Chisoti village, 75 injured people were admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu, where one patient has since died and four others remain in critical condition, hospital authorities said on Sunday, 17 August.

According to official data, 11 bodies and one body part were also brought to the hospital mortuary. After medical formalities, the remains were handed over to the families.

The tragedy struck on 14 August when a massive cloudburst hit Chisoti — the last motorable village on the route to the Machail Mata temple — leaving 61 people dead, over 100 injured, and at least 50 missing. Most of the victims were devotees.