Kochi, a gas chamber due to smoke from Brahmapuram waste plant fire: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said the port-city has become a "gas chamber" due to the toxic smoke generated by the fire at Brahmapuram waste plant and asked the authorities whether the blaze can be extinguished by Wednesday afternoon.



The observations by a bench of Justices S V Bhatti and Basant Balaji came during the hearing of a petition initiated by the High Court on its own based on a letter by Justice Devan Ramachandran regarding the fire which has been burning at the site since March 2.



During the hearing of the matter in the morning, the bench said that the people of Kochi were "trapped in a gas chamber" like situation even though there were no industries in the city.