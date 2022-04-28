Kohli needs to go back to being the free-flowing person that he was: Yuvraj Singh

The tally of his last five innings in the tournament read as: - 9 (10), 0 (1), 0 (1), 12 (14), and 1 (3). Though head coach Sanjay Bangar has backed him to come good in further matches, questions have been asked of how Kohli can get back to his run-scoring best or whether he needs a break from the game to find his lost touch.



"Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game. He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years," said Yuvraj in first part of an upcoming two-phase interview on 'Home of Heroes' show on the newly-launched sports channel Sports18 to be aired at 7pm on April 29.