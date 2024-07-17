Kolhapur royal family scion named in FIR for action against ‘encroachers’ at Vishalgad fort

A village mosque was attacked. A video, which shows four to five men climbing atop the mosque and apparently trying to damage its qubba (dome) has gone viral. “Around 50-60 men entered the mosque and damaged the structure internally,” said one of the mosque's caretakers.

Villagers claim the incident broke out unprovoked. “As the mob got closer to the village, we sensed things could go wrong. We simply left everything behind, locked our houses, and fled,” says a 45-year-old Muslim woman whose house was ransacked.

When she, her husband and teenage daughter returned in the evening, she says, they couldn’t recognise their own house. “The anger of the mob could be seen on each wall. They were armed with axes,” the Wire quoted her as saying.

“We have nothing to do with the campaign against the encroachment at Vishalgad. In fact, the campaign to clear up the fort is many years old. The villagers here have lived peacefully all along. And suddenly people come here and begin to attack us,” a college student said.

In Gajapur, only a few houses belong to the Muslim community. Villagers say life here has always been peaceful, while the victims claim that no one from Gajapur participated in the violence. A house was torched and several vehicles were destroyed, but the villagers claim that the police were neither present nor equipped to handle the volatile situation.

The police subsequently arrested 21 people, and Sambhajiraje, who had called for the march which seemingly triggered the violence, has also been named in an FIR.