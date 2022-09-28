Kolkata App fraud: Rs 14.53 cr seized from cryptocurrency wallet of Amir Khan

The Kolkata Police have seized Rs 14.53 crore from a cryptocurrency wallet of Amir Khan, the prime accused in duping several people through a mobile gaming app E-Nuggets.



This amount is in addition to the Rs 17.32 crore worth of cash recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from the residence of Amir Khan's father, Naser Khan, at Shahi Astabal Lane in Garden Reach area in Kolkata on September 10. Binance has been identified as the platform of the cryptocurrency wallet of Amir Khan where Rs 14.53 crore were deposited.



Amir Khan, who was arrested on September 24 by the Kolkata Police from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, is currently in custody of the city police and his next date of appearance at a lower court in Kolkata is October 8.