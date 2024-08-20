Kolkata doctor's case: Highlights of Supreme Court hearing

Highlights from the Supreme Court's hearing on Tuesday, 20 August, of the case of alleged rape and killing of a doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Hospital, in which it constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Supreme Court says the case raises systemic issues concerning the safety of doctors.

Court says it is deeply concerned that the victim's name was published all over the media; orders removal of name, photos and videos of the trainee doctor.

Supreme Court questions the delay in lodging an FIR, criticises the medical college principal for trying to pass off the incident as a case of suicide.

Supreme Court raps the Kolkata Police, asks how a mob of thousands entered the R.G. Kar Medical College during the ensuing protests and vandalism.

Court asks how, when the conduct of the R.G. Kar Hospital's principal was under scrutiny, he was appointed to another college immediately.

Court says the West Bengal government's power should not be unleashed on protesters, as it is time for a national catharsis.

Court says the country cannot wait for another rape or killing for real changes to take place on the ground.

"Please trust us," the Supreme Court says, while requesting the doctors protesting across the country to call off their strike and resume work.

Court constitutes a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors.

Supreme Court directs the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide security at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital to enable doctors to resume work there.