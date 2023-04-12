Kolkata Metro creates history with successful underwater test run

Reddy, who described the trip as "revolutionary", was part of the metro's first trial run as he travelled from the Mahakaran station to the Howrah Maidan station.



According to Reddy, regular trial runs on this route would be conducted for the next seven months. "Soon after that, regular services for the general public will commence," he said.



The route stretching from Howrah to Esplanade is approximately 4.8 km long, of which 520 metres will be through the tunnel under the Hooghly river. The tunnel sits 32 metres under water level.