Kolkata: One junior doctor on fast admitted to hospital after condition worsens

One of the medics on hunger strike was hospitalised on Thursday night after his health condition deteriorated, a senior doctor said.

The medic was identified as Aniket Mahato, one of the seven on fast unto death since Saturday evening.

"Aniket Mahato's condition worsened and his parameters were not good. He was taken to RG Kar hospital and will be admitted to the intensive care unit," senior doctor Subarna Goswami told a news channel.

Mahato, along with a few others, has been at the forefront of the agitation seeking justice for the rape and murder victim of RG Kar for the last two months.

Another agitating doctor accompanying Mahato said, "His pulse rate was very low and his other health parameters were also not normal."