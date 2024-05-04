Police to interview witnesses in complaint against Bengal governor
The Kolkata Police inquiry team have also requested Raj Bhavan to share CCTV footage
The Kolkata Police inquiry team constituted to investigate a woman employee's allegation of molestation against West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose, will speak to witnesses over the next few days, a senior officer said on Saturday.
The investigators, she said, have already requested Raj Bhavan to share relevant CCTV footage. "We have formed an inquiry team which will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days in this matter. We have also requested Raj Bhavan to share CCTV footage in case it is available," the officer said on Saturday.
A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with Kolkata Police, alleging molestation by the Bengal governor in Raj Bhavan.
Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his or her term in office.
Incidentally, Raj Bhavan has issued a statement saying that Bose has ordered a restriction on the entry of cops to Raj Bhavan "in the guise of conducting unauthorised, illegitimate, sham and motivated investigations to placate political bosses during the election".
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines