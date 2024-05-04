Police to interview witnesses in complaint against Bengal governor

The Kolkata Police inquiry team constituted to investigate a woman employee's allegation of molestation against West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose, will speak to witnesses over the next few days, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The investigators, she said, have already requested Raj Bhavan to share relevant CCTV footage. "We have formed an inquiry team which will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days in this matter. We have also requested Raj Bhavan to share CCTV footage in case it is available," the officer said on Saturday.