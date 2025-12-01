Kolkata Police to launch ‘Pink Security Booths’ to strengthen night-time safety for women

In a bold step aimed at bolstering the safety of women on Kolkata’s streets, the city police on Monday announced the launch of “Pink Security Booths”, a network of specially designated outposts operated entirely by female officers.

This initiative, designed to offer protection and reassurance after dusk, seeks to create a city where women can move freely and confidently, even in the dark hours of the night.

Every division of the Kolkata Police has been instructed to prepare for the implementation of this pioneering safety measure. Across the city’s ten divisions, two Pink Booths will be established in each, bringing the total to twenty. Prime intersections have been carefully surveyed and selected as sites for these hubs, ensuring that assistance is never far from those in need.

Each Pink Booth will be staffed by a female officer-in-charge, supported by a team of three to five women personnel, ready to respond to any distress call.