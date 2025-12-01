Kolkata Police to launch ‘Pink Security Booths’ to strengthen night-time safety for women
The initiative offers protection and reassurance after dusk, helping women move freely and confidently at night
In a bold step aimed at bolstering the safety of women on Kolkata’s streets, the city police on Monday announced the launch of “Pink Security Booths”, a network of specially designated outposts operated entirely by female officers.
This initiative, designed to offer protection and reassurance after dusk, seeks to create a city where women can move freely and confidently, even in the dark hours of the night.
Every division of the Kolkata Police has been instructed to prepare for the implementation of this pioneering safety measure. Across the city’s ten divisions, two Pink Booths will be established in each, bringing the total to twenty. Prime intersections have been carefully surveyed and selected as sites for these hubs, ensuring that assistance is never far from those in need.
Each Pink Booth will be staffed by a female officer-in-charge, supported by a team of three to five women personnel, ready to respond to any distress call.
A senior police official explained, “If a woman feels threatened at night, she can immediately approach the Pink Booth. Our women officers will assist her, provide a safe space to stay if required, and coordinate with the concerned police station or control room to ensure prompt action.”
The initiative goes beyond immediate protection: should a woman lack safe transport home, the Pink Booth team will arrange a vehicle, ensuring she reaches her destination securely.
In addition, women police officers are being designated as nodal officers in every station to handle cases relating to crimes against women. This system, first piloted in the South-East Division, is now expanding citywide. Complainants who may feel hesitant to share their experiences with male officers can approach these nodal officers, who will serve as trusted points of contact, guiding them sensitively through the legal process even if they are not the investigating officer.
With the Pink Booths and nodal officers, Kolkata Police hopes to weave a fabric of safety and assurance for women across the city — a tangible demonstration that the streets can belong to everyone, and that protection, vigilance, and empathy now stand ready at every turn.
With IANS inputs
