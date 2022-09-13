Kolkata witnesses pitched battles between BJP workers and police, PCR van torched

Although the police were initially pushed back, soon a huge contingent of security personnel, led by senior officials of Kolkata Police, stopped the BJP supporters, following which clashes broke out there.



Violence also spread to the adjacent Mahatma Gandhi Road, where a police PCR van was allegedly set on fire by BJP supporters.



An ACP and BJP councillor Meena Devi Purohit, along with several others, were injured.



Mahatma Gandhi Road, being a trading hub, has a number of shops, with many storing inflammable items. The burning PCR van created panic in the locality and the traders quickly pulled down the shutters of their shops. However, the fire tenders quickly rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire before it could spread further.



A police kiosk there was also vandalised by the BJP supporters.



However, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the PCR van was set on fire by the police only and blame put on his party's supporters. Senior city officials rubbished his claims.