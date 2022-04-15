Konkani should also be used in Bombay HC: Goa CM

"In Goa, only English was used for legislature language, it is now in English and Konkani. The Bombay High Court branch in Goa functions in English. When we go to the judiciary to seek justice, it should work in Konkani. It will be our endeavour to ensure that it should function in English as well as in Konkani. We will write to the High Court," the Chief Minister said. Konkani is the state's official language.



Underlining the importance of the Hindi language as far as the unity of the country is concerned, Sawant said: "We are united in diversity and Akhanda Bharat which we have been dreaming about, I will say that when we are speaking about Akhand Bharat.



"I will also say, 'Jaya hue balidan Mukherjee voh Kashmir hamara hai' and the dream has been made real by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To maintain this unity it is important to promote Hindi," he added.