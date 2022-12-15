Kota suicides: Police patrol coaching centre areas, issue helpline numbers
As per the new initiative, the city police will contact students by visiting the coaching institutes and hostels
After three coaching students in Rajasthan's Kota district died by suicide in separate incidents, the administration has started taking measures to help students, including police foot patrolling and issuing helpline numbers.
As per the new initiative, the city police will contact the students by visiting the coaching institutes and hostels. Efforts will be made to solve their problems.
The Kota police have issued helpline numbers in three police station areas and have also started foot patrolling in the evenings. Action will be taken against anti-social elements. Jawans of Abhya Patrol/District Special Branch/District Special Team are also monitoring the coaching centre areas.
The district collector on Wednesday held a meeting regarding the compliance of guidelines in which the representatives of all administrative offices, hostels and coaching institutes, including the City Superintendent of Police were present. Several decisions were taken in the meeting.
Administrative service officers have been appointed for the inspection of coaching institutes. They have been asked to report every month to the district level committee if violations were found. They will also ensure that guidelines are followed in the coaching institutes.
It has been decided that not more than 100 students should be kept in any batch. Important phone numbers and helpline numbers should be written outside the coaching centres. Counsellors should be appointed in the coaching institutes on the basis of merit.
Sports competitions should be organised every week which can help de-stress the students. Along with counselling for the students and parents at the time of admission, information should be given about options in other fields apart from the medical and IT fields.
Weekly holidays in coaching institutes and compliance with not conducting exams on every second day should be compulsorily followed.
In case of stress and absenteeism of the students, information should be given to the nearby police station.
Biometric system should be compulsorily implemented in coaching centres. The coaching institute should also be held responsible for missing students.
