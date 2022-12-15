Kota suicides: Police patrol coaching centre areas, issue helpline numbers

The district collector on Wednesday held a meeting regarding the compliance of guidelines in which the representatives of all administrative offices, hostels and coaching institutes, including the City Superintendent of Police were present. Several decisions were taken in the meeting.



Administrative service officers have been appointed for the inspection of coaching institutes. They have been asked to report every month to the district level committee if violations were found. They will also ensure that guidelines are followed in the coaching institutes.



It has been decided that not more than 100 students should be kept in any batch. Important phone numbers and helpline numbers should be written outside the coaching centres. Counsellors should be appointed in the coaching institutes on the basis of merit.



Sports competitions should be organised every week which can help de-stress the students. Along with counselling for the students and parents at the time of admission, information should be given about options in other fields apart from the medical and IT fields.