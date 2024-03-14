One nation, one election: Kovind panel suggests 18 amendments to Constitution, other statutes

A high-level committee on simultaneous elections has proposed that 18 distinct amendments to the Constitution and other statutes will be required for the implementation of the proposal.

The panel, led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, recommended simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days in its report on 'One Nation, One Election' submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

The suggested changes include amendments to the provisions of the Constitution relating to preparation of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India in consultation with state election commission(s) for elections to local bodies (in Article 325).

It would also require an amendment to a Constitutional provision in order to hold simultaneous elections for municipalities and panchayats along with general elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislatures (Article 324A).

On the Second Constitutional Amendment Bill that it has proposed, the panel said, "Under Article 368(2) of the Constitution of India, ratification by not less than half of the states will be required to carry out amendments to the Second Constitutional Amendment Bill to the Constitution of India as these matters are related to state affairs."