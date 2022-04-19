Krafton to release localised BGMI webtoon content in Indian languages

"At Krafton, our core focus lies in giving our fans an interesting and exclusive gaming experience through our characters, storytelling, and various in-games practices. We have an extremely dedicated fan base that takes deep interest in following the worlds we create," Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton, Inc. India, said in a statement.



"Our association with Pratilipi is an extension of our vision of providing stimulating experiences to the fans. We are happy to partner with Pratilipi and look forward to reaching these readers with interesting content that enables them to stay connected with our universe," Sohn added.



Each webtoons tell different stories surrounding the world based on the well-renowned battle royale game, BGMI, allowing Krafton to provide its fans with an immersive experience beyond the game.