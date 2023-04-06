Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Mathura court suspends its earlier order, to hear case on April 11

A fast-track court in Mathura on Wednesday suspended its earlier order directing for a report from the revenue department on Shahi Masjid Idgah adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and fixed April 11 as the next date of hearing in the case.

“Civil Judge Senior Division of Fast Track Court, Niraj Gaund, has suspended the proceedings regarding sending Amin (a revenue department official) to Shahi Masjid Idgah for carrying out measurements,” District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

In the suit Bal Krishna and others versus Intezamia Committee and others, the fast-track court had on March 29 ordered for a report by Amin.