Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid dispute: SC adjourns hearing till Nov

The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 August adjourned the hearing on a clutch of petitions pertaining to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Masjid dispute.

A Bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna decided to post the matter for further hearing in the first week of November.

The apex court in the meantime, extended the operation of the interim order passed on 16 January, whereby the top court had stayed the execution of the commission on a plea filed by the Shahi Idgah Masjid Management Committee against the Allahabad High Court allowing the application filed by Hindu devotees for appointment of a commissioner to inspect the disputed premises.

The Bench, also comprising Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, remarked that it would require time to go through the recent order passed by the Allahabad High Court upholding the maintainability of civil suits filed by Hindu worshippers.