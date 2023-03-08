K'taka bribe case: Accused BJP MLA likely to appear before Lokayukta today

Accused BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency, Madal Virupakshappa is likely to appear before the Lokayukta officers in connection with the alleged bribe for tender scam on Wednesday in Bengaluru.



Sources in Lokayukta have prepared a questionnaire for the BJP MLA, who is the prime accused in the case. He is supposed to appear before the officers within 48 hours after getting the order copy. The High Court granted him interim bail on Wednesday.



The Lokayukta officers served him notice after he obtained bail. The investigation officers will question him based on the information revealed by his son Prashanth Madal, who was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta sleuths while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe. The authorities will also record his statement.