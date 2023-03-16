K'taka bribe case: Lokayukta to file another case against accused BJP MLA

The association has sought the attention of the CJI that justice should be the same for an ordinary man and VIP.



Sources explain that the Lokayukta sleuths have started gathering inputs on assets of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in Davanagere district, across the state and other parts of the country. After getting evidence regarding disproportionate wealth, the sleuths will lodge another complaint against him, sources confirmed.



Prashath Madal, a government officer and son of the BJP MLA was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe at his office. Later, the authorities recovered more than Rs 8 crore from the residences. It was alleged that Prashath was receiving bribes for allocation of tender towards the procurement of raw materials for the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).



BJP MLA was the chairman of KSDL and following the trap, he was asked to tender resignation for his post.