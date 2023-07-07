K'taka CM Siddaramaiah presents Rs 3.27 lakh crore budget

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24, with an outlay of over Rs 3.27 lakh crore.

While presenting the budget, CM Siddaramaiah said that approximately, Rs 52,000 crore will be spent annually to fulfill the five guarantees.

The government has aimed at collection of Rs 11,500 crore of taxes. The excise duty has been hiked by 20 per cent on liquor and 10 per cent on beer.

It has been announced in the budget that the guidance value of immovable properties would be reviewed. The guidance value for immovable property was not reviewed since 2019.