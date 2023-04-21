K'taka Cong chief Shivakumar 'fears' rejection of nomination papers

The sources further revealed that the I-T authorities have been focusing on property details and tax payment details of Shivakumar for the last five years. The discrepancies have been found in this regard by the IT sleuths. Sources explain that the details submitted to the IT department and details in nomination papers are found to be different.



The election officers will verify the property details submitted by Shivakumar and in case of any wrong information furnished by him, they will reject his nomination papers.



In case of any discrepancy, Shivakumar can also find himself in a legal soup.



With these developments, Shivakumar has fielded his brother Suresh in the eventuality of rejection of his nomination papers. Shivakumar is vying for the post of CM with the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. The development is a setback for Shivakumar.