K'taka Cong gears up for Priyanka's B'luru convention

The party, however, wants to begin with a mega rally of Priyanka Gandhi. The leaders are looking forward to the rally and hoping that it will make an impact and rejuvenate the Congress party workers at the grassroots level and leaders.



The programme is titled 'Naa Nayaki' (I am the leader). The party is planning to rope in one lakh women for the rally from across the state.



KPCC Women's Wing President Puspa Amarnath stated that the participation of Priyanka Gandhi would boost the prospectus of the party in the state and they are looking forward to the event.



The party is also contemplating releasing a separate manifesto for women. The party has been conducting a series of meetings and also over virtual platforms to make the event successful.