K'taka Congress working president Dhruvanarayan passes away

Karnataka Congress working president, former MP and senior Dalit leader R. Dhruvanarayan passed away on Saturday at his residence in Mysuru. He was 61.



According to family sources, Dhruvanarayan suffered a massive heart attack at 6.30 a.m and was rushed to the hospital. But he succumbed on the way in the car and was declared dead at arrival at the hospital.



Dhruvanarayan joined Congress in 1983 and worked in the capacity of president of the Bengaluru unit of NSUI in 1986. He represented Chamarajanagar parliamentary constituency twice. He also won from Kollegal and Sante Maralli constituencies as MLA from Congress.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the news of Dhruvanarayan's death and tweeted: "Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP, Shri R Dhruvanarayan. A hard-working & humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI & Youth Congress. His passing is a huge loss to the Congress party. My condolences to his family."