K'taka Congress working president Dhruvanarayan passes away

Karnataka Congress working president, former MP and senior Dalit leader R. Dhruvanarayan passed away on Saturday at his residence in Mysuru. He was 61
According to family sources, Dhruvanarayan suffered a massive heart attack at 6.30 a.m and was rushed to the hospital. But he succumbed on the way in the car and was declared dead at arrival at the hospital.
Dhruvanarayan joined Congress in 1983 and worked in the capacity of president of the Bengaluru unit of NSUI in 1986. He represented Chamarajanagar parliamentary constituency twice. He also won from Kollegal and Sante Maralli constituencies as MLA from Congress.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the news of Dhruvanarayan's death and tweeted: "Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP, Shri R Dhruvanarayan. A hard-working & humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI & Youth Congress. His passing is a huge loss to the Congress party. My condolences to his family."
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear about the death of Shri. Dhruvanarayana Ji, former MP and working president of KPCC. His contribution to public service and commitment to social justice will always be remembered. My condolences to his family and friends.""
Congress insiders said that he was all set to contest polls from Nanjangud reserve constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls.
In his honour, the Congress has cancelled the Praja Dhvani Yatra in Ramnagar and Davanagere districts.
KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has paid condolences to the death of his colleague.
Expressing grief, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he was saddened by the death of Druvanarayan and he prayed for his soul. "I will also pray to God to give strength to his family and supporters on his demise," he stated.
