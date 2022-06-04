K'taka disbands Textbook Revision Committee

He also assured that the state's ruling BJP government is open to further rectify the syllabus.



Bommai added that the textbook revision exercise is undertaken regularly to find if there were objectionable content in Kannada and Social Science textbooks prescribed for children.



"Panditaradhya Swamiji and other seers have objected to the content on Basavanna in the syllabus. The content is same regarding Basavanna when compared to previous revision committee headed by Prof Baragur Ramachandrappa. However, the content on Basavanna will be revised in such a way that feelings are not hurt."