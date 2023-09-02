K'taka govt mulls over starting state-owned airline services

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil on Friday said that the state government is mulling starting its own airline services.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of the release of a handbook of achievements on the backdrop of completion of 100 days by the government, Patil said that earlier, the airports in Karnataka were handed over to the airport authority.

"The land of the airport also got transferred to the airport authority. In future all airports built in Karnataka would be managed by the state government. Shivamogga airport is controlled and managed by the state. The government is also seriously mulling to begin its own air service," he said.

"In a bid to propel the economic growth of Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Yadgiri, Raichur, and Koppal districts, the construction of Vijayapur Airport is progressing at a remarkable pace. All necessary measures are being meticulously executed to ensure the airport's inauguration by April 2024.