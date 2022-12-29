K'taka govt seeks time to submit interim report on reservation in HC

The counsel for the petitioner advocate Manjunath stated that the report has already been submitted by the commission. In this regard, a legislator had commented to the media that the government giving reservation to Panchamasali sub sect is almost certain. He added that the court should give directions to the government to submit the report.



The bench asked the petitioner whether there was public interest in the PIL. It also questioned the urgency and adjourned the inquiry of the matter to January first week.



The petitioner explained that the Commission for Backward Classes had rejected the demand of providing reservation to Panchamasaali sub sect under 2A category in 2000. The government is all set to provide reservation on the basis of the interim report, which is illegal.



The people of Panchamasali sub sect have taken back their agitation after ruling BJP assured them of providing reservation. They had threatened that if the reservation was not declared, they would lay siege to the Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.