K’taka govt warns of strict action against tax evasion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday instructed the Commercial Tax Officers to take strict action against cases of tax evasion, tax leakage and tax pilferage in the state.

He was speaking at the review meeting of the Commercial Tax Department in the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

The Chief Minister appreciated that the growth rate of tax collection by Commercial Tax Department's is 19.2 per cent, which is the highest in the country.

He also said that officers should not be satisfied and must explore the opportunities to detect more and more tax evasion cases to exceed the tax collection target.

He said that the department should pay more attention to prevent tax evasion by intensive enforcement.