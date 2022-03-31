K'taka HC slams POCSO court for acquitting rape accused father

The bench has observed that the POCSO court had failed to consider the trauma that the minor girl has suffered due to sexual assault. It further noted that the lower court has seen the case with biased mindset in a case where the daughter was made victim of rape by the father.



There is no reason for the girl to give false statements against her father. In cases where the victim's evidence is considerate and reliable, the courts have to be sensible. The proceedings of the trial court have been tainted and peculiar which is not acceptable, the bench opined.



It did not consider the plea of the counsel appearing for the accused father, that he is an auto driver and his family members depended on him for livelihood. The court stated that there is no reason for the reduction of punishment.