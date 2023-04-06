K'taka polls: Cong releases 2nd list; Vinay Kulkarni, Baburao Chinchansur figure

Santhosh. S. Lad is contesting from Kalghatgi constituency, Chitradurga constituency ticket has been allotted to K.C. Veerendra. Former ministers H. Anjaneya and Kimmane Ratnakar will contest from Holalkere (SC) and Thirthahalli constituency respectively.



Melukote constituency in Mandya district is given away for Darshan Puttanaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.



The high command is yet to take call on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah's demand for a second ticket from Kolar constituency. The announcement is kept pending for this Assembly segment. Sources in Congress stated that the high command is not in favour of giving tickets to Siddaramaiah for two constituencies.



So far, the Congress has managed to quell the dissidence without a trace of rebellion. The challenge is to finalise tickets for 58 seats for which there are more than three aspirants.