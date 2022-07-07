K'taka rain fury: Landslip kills 3, schoolgirl untraced

Three labourers from Kerala were killed in a landslip in Dakshina Kannada as heavy rain pummeled most parts of Karnataka leaving behind a trail of destruction.



Meanwhile, the search is on for the first standard schoolgirl, who was washed away in the floods while returning from school in Thogarihankal Gram Panchayat limits in Chikkamagalur district last week.



She was accompanied by her elder brother and friends.



Meanwhile, the major rivers in the state have reached dangerous levels. Heavy downpour in the Cauvery Catchment area have sent the authorities of Kodagu district in a tizzy. As the Cauvery river is in full spate, cities and towns around it are fearing floods.