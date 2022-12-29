K’taka ushering in financial discipline by reducing fiscal deficit: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the State government is bringing in fiscal discipline by restricting deficit to Rs 62,000 crore. The deficit of Rs 62,000 crore is only 2.82 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), Bommai said adding that the Centre has permitted the fiscal deficit up to 3.5 per cent of the GSDP.

“We are restricting fiscal deficit to Rs 62,000 crore of the budget estimate. This is one of the fiscal disciplines I am bringing in,” Bommai said during a discussion on the second instalment of supplementary budget of Rs 8,001.13 crore.

The supplementary budget was passed in the House today.