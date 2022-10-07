K'taka youth gets 15 yrs in jail for raping minor, video graphing act

A local court on Friday sentenced a youth to 15 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl and video graphing the crime in this district of the state.



The verdict was passed by Dakshina Kannada District and Sessions Court and Fast Track Special Court - 2. A sum of Rs 50,000 has also been imposed on the accused as fine.



Seetharam, a resident of Tudor village, had taken the minor girl who is his relative to an isolated place and violated her on January 8, 2019.