Kuki-Zo community skips Kut festival in Manipur amid ongoing ethnic tension

The Kuki-Zo community in Manipur on Saturday refrained from participating in the state-level Kut festival, the annual post-harvest celebration observed on November 1, citing the continuing ethnic conflict in the state.

Kut, also known as the Chavang Kut, is celebrated every year by the Kuki-Zo communities across the state to mark the completion of the harvest season.

The festival has remained suspended since 2023 when ethnic violence broke out in the state.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla described Kut as "a celebration of gratitude, unity and bountiful harvest," and urged for strengthening the "bonds of brotherhood among all communities."