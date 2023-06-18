Kumbh Mela 2025 projects should be allotted to Hindus: ABAP
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad General Secretary, Mahant Rajendra Das, also mentioned that Sikh, Buddhist and Jain contractors could also be allotted work
The highest governing body of 13 Hindu akharas or monastic order in the country,the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, demanded for all projects linked to Maha Kumbh 2025 be allotted Hindu contractors.
Mahant Rajendra Das, President of Shrinirmohi Ani Akhara and General Secretary of ABAP, added that work could also be allotted to Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.
Mahant Rajendra Das, president of Shrinirmohi Ani Akhara and general secretary of ABAP, said, "Kumbh is centre of 'astha' (devotion), 'vishwas' (belief) and 'samarpan' (dedication) of Hindu community and so, all the Kumbh-related projects and work should be given to Hindu community contractors."
"People of Hindu community should be given preference in setting up their shops and shivirs of organisations on the campus of Kumbh," Das said, adding that he would take up this issue before the meeting of ABAP.
Das said he has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to meet them and hand over a memorandum in this regard.