Kumbh Mela 2025 projects should be allotted to Hindus: ABAP

The highest governing body of 13 Hindu akharas or monastic order in the country,the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, demanded for all projects linked to Maha Kumbh 2025 be allotted Hindu contractors.

Mahant Rajendra Das, President of Shrinirmohi Ani Akhara and General Secretary of ABAP, added that work could also be allotted to Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.

Mahant Rajendra Das, president of Shrinirmohi Ani Akhara and general secretary of ABAP, said, "Kumbh is centre of 'astha' (devotion), 'vishwas' (belief) and 'samarpan' (dedication) of Hindu community and so, all the Kumbh-related projects and work should be given to Hindu community contractors."