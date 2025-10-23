Kuruvai crop suffers as Tamil Nadu farmers struggle with rain

Farmers in Tamil Nadu’s delta districts are grappling with mounting distress as continuous rainfall and delays in paddy procurement threaten the Kuruvai harvest, officials and farmers’ groups have said.

The Cauvery delta region, which relies on northeast monsoon rains for its paddy crop, has seen thousands of tonnes of harvested Kuruvai rice damaged or at risk of rotting due to heavy rains and logistical bottlenecks.

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami toured several affected districts on Wednesday, meeting farmers and inspecting rain-soaked paddy stacked outside Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu food and civil supplies minister R. Sakkarapani reviewed procurement and storage arrangements with district officials, assuring that steps were being taken to expedite lifting and milling. However, farmers’ associations have criticised the response as too late to prevent significant losses.

P.R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, described the situation as “a historic bottleneck,” citing poor planning and coordination in procurement operations.

“This year, over 6.31 lakh acres were cultivated under Kuruvai, yielding nearly 13 lakh metric tonnes of paddy,” Pandian said. “So far, only around six lakh tonnes have been procured, leaving nearly four lakh tonnes exposed to rain.