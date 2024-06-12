Kuwait fire: Congress urges EAM to provide all aid to victims' families

The Congress on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a major building fire in Kuwait and urged the external affairs ministry to provide all possible assistance to the Indian victims and their families.

The party said the incident showed the "appalling" conditions in which Indian workers live in some Gulf nations, and the government must ensure the complete safety of citizens, including proper housing facilities for them.

Several Indians were among nearly 50 people killed and 50 injured on Wednesday in the fire at a multi-storey building housing overseas workers in Kuwait, according to local officials and reports emanating from the Gulf nation.

The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area of Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. The building reportedly housed nearly 160 people, all employees of the same company.