Voting and its vices: Know Your Crooks

Last week a voter enrolment camp was organised by the government in our RWA. While filling in the required Form 6, I realised that it was mandatory to provide a copy of one’s Aadhaar card.

Now the law as it exists today, and as reiterated by the Supreme Court, states that Aadhaar is a mandatory only if one is availing of the benefits of any government scheme such as MNREGA, Ayushman Bharat, PMGKY, subsidies, scholarships etc. It cannot be demanded for any other purpose, whether by government or private entities.

Voter enrolment is not a subsidy or government ordained benefit. It is a right and should not require an Aadhaar. But the official told me that if I did not comply then my application would be rejected. I had to perforce comply since I’ve just shifted residence and lack any address proof, without which I am as stateless as a Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazaar. It would appear that (as my experience indicates) whenever someone enrols himself as a voter, his Voter ID automatically links itself to his Aadhaar!

This is by no means an isolated example of governments violating their own laws and the apex court’s directions. Today, if you don’t produce an Aadhaar, you cannot avail of any government service. And it keeps getting worse: recently an RTI query has revealed that the Election Commission of India has collected the Aadhaar numbers/ details of 540 million voters. Why?