L-G approves Jan 24 as date for Delhi Mayoral polls

"A proposal has been sent to the L-G for holding the Mayoral election in Delhi on January 18, 20, 21 or 24. He has been requested that the MCD has been working without a Mayor for the last eight months. Therefore, it is not good to delay it further," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted.



The first meeting to elect the MCD Mayor on January 6 was adjourned due to a ruckus in the house over the oath administered to the aldermen nominated by the L-G.