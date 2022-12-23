'Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua' prayer by students gets UP Principal suspended

The police said they filed the case because the prayer is not part of the daily prayer schedule of government schools and has to do 'with one religion.'



"The prayer was not part of the approved list and pertained to a community," said a senior police officer of the area.



The Education Department said the principal has been suspended on the basis of initial information and they will conduct an inquiry into the matter.



The song in question was penned in 1902 by Urdu poet Mohammad Iqbal, who also wrote the famous lines "Sare Jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara."