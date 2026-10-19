Labour unrest in Surat puts Modi-Shah’s Gujarat model under strain

Reports indicate that thousands of workers have since begun returning to their home states. According to BBC Hindi, nearly 10 lakh workers have left Surat, raising alarm among textile industry employers about potential labour shortages during the festive season—a critical period for garment demand.

Surat, often called the Manchester of India, depends heavily on migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and other states. Their grievances revolve around alleged 12-hour shifts, denial of weekly statutory holidays, wage deductions, and threats of dismissal when seeking leave. Protests that started on Independence Day (15 August) gained momentum during Navratri through the ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ (Return to Your Village campaign).

According to Dainik Bhaskar, textile mill owners have dismissed 250 to 300 workers for simply demanding one weekly off, further fuelling the exodus. Many workers reportedly opted to go home before Diwali and Chhath Puja, amid claims that employers denied leave or threatened wage deductions.

Ajay, a young worker interviewed by Bhaskar, revealed his employer refused leave and warned of deducted wages if he took time off.

For these workers, the issue goes beyond holidays. They complain of gruelling long hours, withheld pay and pressure to work continuously throughout the month—causing severe financial and emotional distress. Labour unions have stepped in to aid returning workers and accused employers of harassment and retaliatory dismissals.

Ajay D. Dubey, a union representative, stated that many labourers were travelling home as part of the ongoing ‘Gaon Chalo’ movement. He alleged employers were engaging in intimidation tactics and documented such incidents with videos collected by the union.

Meanwhile, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh visited Surat on 9 October, appealing to both workers and employers to resolve their differences “like a family.” He emphasised that employers and workers are “two sides of the same coin”. However, his plea has yet to end the unrest.

The mass departure of workers casts doubt on Surat’s ability to maintain its reputation as a textile powerhouse if basic demands for fair wages and leave remain unmet. It also challenges the narrative of Gujarat as a model of development that balances rapid economic growth with workforce welfare.