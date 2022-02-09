Labourers kept as 'patients' in UP hospital, owner arrested

The police raided a private hospital and found that labourers were being kept hostage as 'patients' so that the hospital could pass the inspections to be done by the Medical Council of India for recognition.



As investigations unfolded, it was found that Dr Shekhar Saxena, managing director of MC Saxena Group of College, had allegedly lured labourers to pose as patients so that the inspection could be cleared.



Dr Saxena has been arrested on charges of luring labourers and making them pose as patients when no treatment was required.