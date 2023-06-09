Lack of witnesses not enough to let accused off the hook in POCSO cases: Meghalaya HC

"Thus, when the survivor is a child of, say, up to 11-12 years of age, unless the court finds the child to be precocious enough to make out a story and consistently repeat the same, the fact that there may not have been any witness to the incident of sexual assault may not, by itself, let the accused off the hook."



The court also debunked the idea that unsubstantiated claims and vehement denials by the accused in such situations should imply that the survivor's story is false.



"It is time to completely discredit a routine line of defence often taken by an accused facing a charge of rape or sexual assault... For a start, however depraved a person may be to sexually molest another person, he may not be foolish enough to indulge in such act in open public view. Such offences are committed stealthily or surreptitiously when the survivor is alone or by luring the survivor to a secluded spot," the court order added.