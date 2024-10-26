‘Lady Don’ wanted in Delhi’s Burger King murder case arrested in UP

During investigation, Annu Dhankar emerged as woman who had lured Aman through social Media to be friends with her and was sitting with him at the eatery when he was shot dead.

"On 24 October, the team received input about Annu Dhankar near the Indo-Nepal border at Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. She was traced and apprehended there," the DCP said.

During interrogation, she revealed that she was friends with Himanshu Bhau and Sahil Ritolia who promised her a visa and other documents at their expense to immigrate to the USA where she would lead a lavish life, the officer said.

Her name also cropped up in the incident of indiscriminate firing at Matu Ram Halwai Shop in Gohana, he said. "Later, under the instructions of Bhau, she lured Aman."

On 18 June, Dhankar relayed the information to Himanshu Bhau that Aman was coming to meet her at Burger King.

After his murder, she returned to her Mukherji Nagar PG and collected her belongings. Then, from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, she took a bus to Chandigarh and later went to Katra via Amritsar.

"She stayed at a guest house in Katra. Bhau asked her to vacate the guest house. She then went to Jalandhar by train and further went to Haridwar by bus via Chandigarh. She stayed in Haridwar for 3-4 days and then went to Kota," Kaushik said.

According to her, Bhau sent her money through a money exchange shop all along.

"On 22 October, she was told by Bhau that the matter had cooled down and instructed her to vacate the PG. He further told her that she could go to the USA via Dubai," the officer said.

She was asked to come to Lakhimpur Kheri for a crossover to Nepal, but was arrested.