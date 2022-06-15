'Lagaan' team to reunite at Aamir's residence to celebrate 21 years of film

'Lagaan' is one of India's most successful films. It also became only the second film after 'Mother India' in India's history to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. It's been over 21 years since the film was released, yet its popularity remains the same.



To celebrate the legacy of the film, the star cast is all set to reunite at Aamir's residence. Last year, the entire team came together virtually to celebrate the success of the mega-blockbuster film.



'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' is a 2001 sports drama film written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.