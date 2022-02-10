Lakhimpur incident: Ashish Mishra, minister's son, accused of mowing down farmers gets bail

An FIR was registered against him and a few others over the incident, but the UP Police did not move against him until the Supreme Court decided to take up the matter.



His arrest came a day after the apex court expressed its dissatisfaction with the UP government over the action taken in the case.



Ashish Mishra turned up for questioning the second time he was summoned, and after 12 hours the nine-member SIT headed by DIG Agarwal, arrested him.



Eight people were killed on October 3, 2021, after violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.